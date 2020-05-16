May 15 in Bryant athletic history: 2008

Bryant trio qualifies for Meet of Champs

EDITOR’S NOTE: In this time of COVID-19, with no sports action, BryantDaily.com will be posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

FAYETTEVILLE — Jason Pelletier, Ben Griffin and Daniel Hall earned bids to compete in the 2008 Meet of Champs at Lake Hamilton High School on Wednesday, May 21, with their performances at the Class 7A State track meet on Thursday, May 15, at John McDonnell Field at the University of Arkansas.

For the second year in a row, Pelletier earned the Class 7A title in the pole vault. He cleared 16 feet to get it done. Earlier this spring, the senior also won the indoor championship.

Griffith qualified for the Meet of Champs in the pole vault as well. He finished fourth at the 7A meet, clearing 14-0. Hall qualified by finishing third in the 400 meter dash with a time of 50.38.

“Jason took a shot at a new state meet record in the pole vault at 16′ 8.25″ and just barely missed,” said Hornets head coach Steve Oury. “Ben came through in the pole vault, and Daniel ran a new personal record in the 400.”

As a team, the Hornets accumulated 26 points to finish 11th.

Zach Orick and Joey Fuoco added to the Hornets scoring. Orick was sixth in the discus with a throw of 124-7. Fuoco was seventh in the 800 in a time of 2:03.

“We had some nice performances and scored about how many points I expected,” said Oury. ”We probably finished higher in a couple of events than expected and we had some disappointments as well. verall, it was a good meet for us.

“This was also the last meet for a lot of our seniors,” he added. “I really appreciate all of the hard work they have put in over the years and they will be missed next year.”



