May 24 in Bryant athletic history: 2000

A Sox stymie Stuttgart to run record to 5-0

EDITOR’S NOTE: In this time of COVID-19, with no sports action, BryantDaily.com will be posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

STUTTGART — The Bryant Black Sox A American Legion team ran their record to 5-0 with a 10-2 drubbing of the Stuttgart Ricemen Wednesday, May 24.

Cody Dreher and Scott Yant each had three hits and Kevin Littleton drove in three in support of the moundwork of a trio of Bryant pitchers.

The Sox scored in each of the five innings of the game, taking the lead initially with two tallies in the opening frame.

Walks to Dreher and Yant got things started, though Dreher was thrown out trying to steal third. Matt Lewis followed with a double to right. A walk to Cody Graddy loaded the bases for Littleton who also waited out a walk to force in the game’s first run.

When Austin Allsup grounded into a force at second, Lewis scored the second run.

Chance King, the Bryant starter, struck out two around a walk and a single in the bottom of the inning and the Sox erupted for four runs in the second. Consecutive singles by Alex Pudinas, Jason Rose, Dreher and Yant produced the first two runs. Two outs later, Littleton cracked a single to right-center to bring Dreher and Yant home, making it 6-0.

A pair of walks and a two-out single produced a run for Stuttgart in the bottom of the inning, but Bryant got that back in the third when Dreher mashed a two-out double and scored on a base hit to left by Yant.

Stuttgart added an unearned run in the bottom of the inning only to be trumped by the Sox in the fourth. Bryant loaded the bases on a single up the middle by Clay Jones, a bunt hit by Littleton and a walk to Allsup. The bags were still juiced, however, with two down. That’s when Rose came through in the clutch, drilling a two-run single to right-center.

John Hensley, on in relief of King, worked around a pair of walks and a single, striking out two in the bottom of the fourth.

In the fifth, singles by Dreher and Yant put runners at the corners, then a passed ball allowed the Sox’ final run to score.

Dreher relieved in the bottom of the inning and surrendered a pair of hits and a walk but kept it 10-2.



