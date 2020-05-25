May 24 in Bryant athletic history: 2005

AA Sox overcome early trouble to win

EDITOR’S NOTE: In this time of COVID-19, with no sports action, BryantDaily.com will be posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

By ROB PATRICK

BRYANT TIMES

STUTTGART — The Bryant Blacksox AA American Legion team’s 2005 debut didn’t get off to the best of starts but then they started their opener against the Stuttgart Ricemen lineup that would, a couple of hours later, challenge the Blacksox AAA team, a group that the Stuttgart program has been priming for this season over the last two years.

Bryant lefty Alex Kehrees, making his American Legion debut, had to contend with the Stuttgart veterans and just couldn’t get the third out. The Ricemen scored a run on a double, a walk and a single but Kehrees was an out away from getting out of the trouble when three straight singles made it a five-run uprising.

Aaron Beard relieved and got the final out of the inning. As Stuttgart gradually replaced those starters with younger players, Beard and Tanner Zuber held them hitless the rest of the game.

Bryant, after going down 1-2-3 in the top of the first, proceeded to score in every inning and rally for an 11-5 win.

So, the opener was ultimately a success after all.

It wasn’t a pretty game. The Sox only managed five hits themselves but Stuttgart pitchers issued eight walks, hit two batters and uncorked a whopping 10 wild pitches to go with two more passed balls by the Ricemen catchers. In addition, the Ricemen committed three errors along the way.

Justin Gaddy drove in four runs in the game with a pair of run scoring groundouts and a two-run single.

The Sox actually started out a little short-handed with several players arriving late because of the concluding spring football scrimmage. But, in the end, everyone got into the game.

Bryant whittled one run off the lead in the top of the second when David Martin drew a one-out walk, advanced to third on a pair of wild pitches. With two down, Ryan Guffey came through with an RBI single.

In the third, Gaston Youngblood got the offense revved up with a sharp single to left. Wild pitches allowed him to reach third as Devin Hurt drew a walk. Gaddy picked up his first RBI when his tap to third scored Youngblood. Hurt, who took second on the play, followed as Stuttgart pitcher Tyler Hornbeck had two more pitches get past his catcher.

The Sox surged into the lead in the fourth. Michael Hayden drew a walk to open the inning, took second on a wild pitch and scored on Tyler Pickett’s double that shot to the fence, making it 5-4.

Joey Winiecki, running for Pickett, went to third on a passed ball then scored the tying tally when Beard’s shot to third ricocheted off Stuttgart’s Antonio Timmons.

The inning continued with a walk to Youngblood and a free pass to Hurt. Along the way, Beard scored on a passed ball.

After a pitching change, Gaddy bounced one to second bringing Youngblood home and the Sox led 7-5.

Beard, who struck out four and walked just two in 3 1/3 innings of relief, worked a 1-2-3 fourth inning and the Sox added to their lead in the fifth.

Martin was hit by a pitch to lead things off. Winiecki’s hard-hit single past the second baseman’s dive chased Martin to third. He scored moments later on a passed ball. Winiecki had swiped second before that and took third as Martin scored. Pickett walked and stole second, drawing a bad throw that allowed Winiecki to score.

Walks to Ryan Wilson and Hurt loaded the bases for Gaddy who capped off the scoring with his shot up the middle.

Zuber relieved in the bottom of the fifth and displayed a lively fastball that took him a couple of batters to harness. He walked one then hit a batter before striking out the side to end the game.

The Sox were set to make their home debut against Lake Hamilton on Thursday, May 26.