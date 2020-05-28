May 28 in Bryant athletic history: 2007

7-run fourth lifts AAA Sox past Cabot

EDITOR’S NOTE: In this time of COVID-19, with no sports action, BryantDaily.com will be posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

By ROB PATRICK

BRYANT TIMES

CABOT — Whether it’s been by design or just the luck of the draw, right-hander Colin Fuller has drawn the starting assignment on the mound when his Cabot baseball team has met a rival from Bryant three times now. Twice during the high school season, Fuller started and lost to the Hornets and when the American Legion teams met on Monday, May 28, it happened again.

The Bryant Black Sox took advantage of a sudden streak of wildness by Fuller to break up a scoreless duel between the Cabot hurler and Bryant lefty Alex Kehrees with a seven-run outburst in the fourth inning on the way to a 14-6 victory at Brian Wade Conrade Memorial Field.

The win was Bryant’s third in four games to start the 2007 Legion season. Ryan Wilson had three hits, Jordan Knight and Tyler Sawyer two each. Aaron Davidson provided a big blow with a three-run double to highlight the fourth-inning eruption.

Kehrees shut out Cabot over four innings but an error and five hits in the fifth allowed Cabot to avoid being run-ruled cutting Bryant’s 10-0 lead at that point in half.

Tanner Zuber relieved in the sixth and closed out the win as the Sox continued to tack on tallies.

Wilson led off the tell-tale fourth with a single up the middle. Fuller then hit Devin Hurt with a pitch. He got a 1-2 count on Knight but hit him as well, loading the bases. A four-pitch walk to Sawyer followed, forcing in the game’s first run.

Lefty Sean Clarkson relieved but fared little better, walking Trent Daniel to force in another run. Kaleb Jobe made it 3-0 with a sacrifice fly.

Clarkson got a second out but issued another walk, this one to Tyler Pickett to load the sacks again for Davidson.

In the third, Davidson had come to the plate with runners at the corners only to bounce into an inning-ending doubleplay. But this time, he came through with a drive over the center fielder’s head for the bases-clearing double that made it 6-0. And when Wilson followed with his second hit of the inning, Davidson came home to cap the inning.

Kehrees worked a 1-2-3 fourth and the Sox added three in the top of the fifth with the help of a pair of Cabot errors. The first allowed Knight to reach base. Sawyer singled to right then Daniel got a sacrifice bunt down and when Clarkson’s throw to first was wild, both Knight and Sawyer scored.

Josh Brown relieved for Cabot and Jobe hit a bouncer to second to advance Daniel to third for Jake Jackson who delivered an RBI single to make it 10-0.

After Cabot rallied in the bottom of the inning, the Sox answered with another three-run uprising in the top of the sixth. Wilson reached on an error, Devin Hurt singled, and Knight beat out a bunt for a hit to load the bags. Sawyer delivered an RBI single and Daniel drew an RBI walk to make it 12-5. Knight scored when Jobe bounced into a doubleplay.

Cabot managed an unearned run in the bottom of the inning but the Sox got that back in the seventh when Wilson singled with two down and raced all the way home from first when Hurt’s grounder to short when through the legs of Jon Parker. Wilson was able to score when Hurt got in a rundown between first and second and stayed in it long enough.

Zuber issued a lead-off walk to Fuller in the bottom of the seventh. He went to second on a tap back to the mound by Trey Rosel then was running on the pitch when Drew Burks hit a fly to left. Daniel made the catch and threw to Jackson at second to double off Fuller, ending the game.



