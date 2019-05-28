Senior Black Sox earn abbreviated victory

Before the transformer blew and the lights went out, Cade Drennan and Peyton Dillon each had two hits, Dillon and Logan Grant drove in two runs apiece.

On the mound, Dillon allowed three runs on five hits with two walks and six strikeouts over five innings.

So, when the transformer blew, and the lights went out at Bryant High School Field, the Bryant Black Sox Senior American Legion team picked up a 6-3 win in five innings over Cabot Centennial Bank to improve to 2-0 this season.

Bryant hosts Benton tonight at 8 p.m., after a Junior game at 6.

The Sox broke open a 1-1 game with a five runs in the bottom of the third. It was 6-1 going into the top of the fifth when Cabot scored two more. In the home half, Jake Wright walked, and Dillon singled. Gage Stark was coming to the plate when the electricity failed.

The game-breaking home third began with Logan Chambers reaching base on a one-out error. Logan Catton singled to set the table for Drennan, whose base hit plated Chambers.

And when the throw from the outfield missed the cut-off, runners advanced to second and third. Wright drew a walk to load the bases and Dillon delivered a two-run double to make it 4-1.

With two down, Grant doubled to cap off the outburst.

Dillon walked the first batter of the game but, after a strikeout, catcher Cade Drennan threw out the runner when he tried to steal second. A single to center followed before Dillon ended the inning with a strikeout.

In the bottom of the inning, a two-out single by Drennan got things going. Wright cracked a single to center and, after a passed ball, the Cabot pitcher balked to allow Drennan to cross Homeplate.

Cabot managed a lead-off single in the top of the second, but Dillon set down the next three, two on strikes.

The Bankers tied it in the third, however, on a walk, a groundout, a wild pitch and a two-out knock.

After the Sox regained the upper hand in the third, neither team mustered much in the fourth. In the top of the fifth, a lead-off I-got-it-you-take-it bloop single and a one-out triple produced a run for Cabot. The second run scored on a groundout. Dillon induced a bouncer to Wright at first to end the inning, sending the game to the abbreviated bottom of the fifth.