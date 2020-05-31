May 31 in Bryant athletic history: 2006

Orick 20th at first Decathlon

EDITOR’S NOTE: In this time of COVID-19, with no sports action, BryantDaily.com will be posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

Bryant sophomore Zack Orick placed 20th in a field of 42 at the State Decathlon Championships at Cabot High School on May 31 and June 1. Orick scored 5,406 points in the competition which awards points in 10 track and field events based upon the level of performance in each event.

“Zack did a great job for a 10th grader,” stated Bryant Hornets track coach Steve Oury. “We learned what we will have to do to move into the top 10 next year. While he did a super job in the long jump, high jump, triple jump, and the discus, we know we need to work on the mile, the hurdles, and the pole vault.

Orick’s 119 foot discus throw was the second best in the field and was worth 690 points. That helped him move up in the standings after he was 22nd after the first day’s events. In the 100, Orick picked up 601 points for a time of 12.33. His long jump of 19-10 was worth 800 points. In the shot, his throw of 36-1 garnered 427 points. By clearing 5-10 in the high jump, Orick picked up 790 points and his 400 time of 59.49 added another 550.

On the second day, along with the discus throw, Orick covered 37-09 in the triple jump to pick up 700 points, adding 587 points with a time of 18.63 in the 110 hurdles, and 251 for his mile time of 5:54.88. Though many of the competitors no-heighted in the pole vault, Orick managed to clear eight feet which was good for 10 points.

“Zack has shown he has the ability to learn new things quickly and has good athletic ability which should only get better with another year of work,” Oury stated.



