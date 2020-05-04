May 4 in Bryant athletic history: 2001

Relay team continues to re-write record book

EDITOR’S NOTE: In this time of COVID-19, with no sports action, BryantDaily.com will be posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

SPECIAL TO THE TIMES

RUSSELLVILLE — The Bryant Lady Hornet 3200 meter relay team of Melanie Steele, Jodi Hantz, Mandy Medlin and Candice James just refuse to settle for anything less than victory. Having already won the indoor state title in a state record time of 9:43.4 back in March, and last week setting a conference record while winning the AAAAA-South title, they added to their undefeated resume Friday, May 4, by running away from the fi.eld at the Class AAAAA Outdoor Track Championships held at Russellville High School.

Their winning time of 9:51.7 set a new school record, which has become routine with this group having broken their own record six times since last spring. It was also only three seconds off the outdoor state record of 9:48.4 set by Rogers back in 1998, and their time ranks as the third all-time best ever run by any Arkansas girls 3200 meter relay team.

“We were really going after that state record,” said Hantz, “but it’s hard to push yourself to that level when you’re so far ahead of everybody in the race. Even without the record, it’s great to win.”

Next up for the Lady Hornets is the Meet of Champions held on May 16 at Lake Hamilton High School. Participants in that meet are the state title winners from each of the five classifications and the next three best performances statewide. At that meet, the Bryant team will focus on the overall state record of 9:42.4 and to attain the rare accomplishment of the “triple crown” by winning the event title at indoor state, outdoor state, and the Meet of Champs.

“These young ladies are four of the fastest half-milers assembled on one team ever in the state of Arkansas,” declared Lady Hornets coach Danny Westbrook. “There has only been one team that has run faster outdoors, that 1998 Rogers team. They have the outdoor state record and the overall record. We came close to their state record today. Missing it by three seconds is hard to swallow. Believe me, the Rogers coach was sweating it out for a while.

“Since the state record can only be set at the state meet, when we get to the Meet of Champions, we’ll have to set our sights on the even faster overall record of 9:42.4,” Westbrook added. “None of our girls were happy with their splits today so, under the right conditions, I really believe they have a shot at it.”

The 3200 meter relay was the only event that was run as a final Friday. The rest of the events were preliminaries to trim the field to eight entrants per event. The state final in those events will be held Friday, May 11, at Hot Springs High School. This is a new format for the track and field championships this year set up by the Arkansas Activities Association.

For the Lady Hornets, James qualified for the finals in three events, the 800, 1600 and 3200 meter runs. Medlin qualified in the 800 and Sarah Butler in the 3200.

For the Hornets, Nick Taylor and David Stafford qualified for the 3200 meter final.

Hantz (in the 400) and Graham Linder (in the 1600) narrowly missed getting qualified. They both finished ninth in their respective events. Lady Hornets hurdler Austyn Wingard, another candidate for reaching the finals, had to miss the qualifying meet due to illness.