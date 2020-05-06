May 5 in Bryant athletic history: 2000

BHS group qualifies for Meet of Champs

EDITOR’S NOTE: In this time of COVID-19, with no sports action, BryantDaily.com will be posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

MOUNTAIN HOME — Members of the Bryant Lady Hornets track team qualified for the Meet of Champs in four events with their efforts at the Class AAAAA Track and Field Championships on Friday, May 5.

Five Lady Hornets and one of the Bryant boys earned all-state honors for their performances, highlighted by the girls 3200-meter relay team which set a new school record while finishing second to Fayetteville.

Pine Bluff won the boys Class AAAAA team title, while Fayetteville captured the girls crown.

The Lady Hornets were seventh in the 23-team field with 30 points.

The team of Gina Messina, Jodi Hantz, Mandy Medlin and Melanie Steele combined on a 10:04.8 clocking in the 3200 meter relay, topping the mark set by Messina, Medlin, Steele and freshman Candice James in the state indoor championships earlier this year by 0.9 seconds.

Individually, Messina finished second in the 3200, running a 12:05.8 to qualify for the Meet of Champs. She was topped only by cross-country rival Kelly Bryson of Bentonville (11:23.56).

Medlin added a third-place finish in the 1600, running a 5:41.6.

Another school-record holder, Johnna Harrison, also qualified for the Meet of Champs. Harrison cleared 9-4 in the pole vault to finish second to Fayetteville’s Jennifer Culp (10-2).

“I was really pleased with how hard we competed,” said Lady Hornets coach Dan Westbrook. “I thought we represented Bryant High School extremely well. I’m looking forward to the Meet of Champs. It’s an honor just to be in it, but we’re going up there to win the events we’re in.”

The Meet of Champs was to be held Wednesday, April 10, at Conway High School.

For the Hornets, Graham Linder earned all-state honors by finishing sixth in the 1600 meter run. He ran a 4:34.8.

The pace was set by Mountain Home’s Eric Gross who ran 4:13.48. Linder’s time made him third alternate for the Meet of Champs.

“Graham competed hard and it paid off,” said Hornets distance coach Bodie Nance. “He showed a lot of heart for a sophomore. I think his future looks extremely bright if he stays dedicated to the sport.”

At press time, Linder needed one more 1600 meter qualifier to opt out of competing in the event to earn a trip to the Meet of Champs.



