McDonald, LaCerra continue to play well for Bryant

FAYETTEVILLE — In a field of eight teams at the Fayetteville Country Club, the Bryant Hornets finished fourth while the Lady Hornets were fifth over 18 holes on Monday.

Logan McDonald and Caitlin LaCerra continued their fine play with strong finishes individually. McDonald shot a 73 to finish in a tie for third with Conway’s J.P. McCarron. Little Rock Catholic’s Andrew Payne was individual medalist. Fort Smith Southside’s Landon Gregory shot 71 to finish second.

LaCerra fired a round of 79. She tied for fourth behind indivudal medalist Isabel Chaidez of Mount St. Mary Academy, who shot 74. Fayetteville’s Elizabeth Atchley was second at 77 with Fayetteville’s Elizabeth Lim carding a 78 to take third.

Catholic won the boys team title at 307 with Conway second at 312 followed by Fayetteville (313) and Bryant (315).

Andrew Gaspard turned in a round of 76 with Daniel Taylor carding a 79. Alex Skelley shot 87 and Landon Wallace came in at 97.

Fayetteville won the girls team title at 237. Cabot was second at 255 with Mountain Home third at 272 and Conway fourth at 273. Bryant’s girls combined on a 313.

Taylor Moore finished at 114 with Haylie Horn turning in a 120.

Bryant has a JV match at Longhills on Thursday. The varsity teams will wrap up the regular season on Tuesday, Sept. 22, at Greystone in Cabot.

The girls’ State tournament will be held at Hurricane Country Club Sept. 29-30. The boys’ State tourney is set for Rogers’ Lost Springs course on Oct. 6-7.