Meaders, Bailey, Land, James among Farm Bureau finalists

LITTLE ROCK — Farm Bureau Insurance has announced the finalists for the 2019 Farm Bureau Insurance Awards.
The Farm Bureau Insurance Awards honor Arkansas’ top offensive player, defensive player and coach of the year for each classification. The veteran staff at Hooten’s Arkansas Football selects three finalists for each category, and those 45 finalists and their families are invited to attend the Farm Bureau Insurance Awards in North Little Rock.
Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company of Arkansas, Inc., Executive Vice President and General Manager David L. Moore said, “These 45 finalists represent some of the best coaches and student-athletes in our state. Farm Bureau Insurance is proud to honor excellence as the title sponsor of this outstanding event.”
Farm Bureau Insurance has supported education and community involvement in Arkansas for more than 65 years.
7A/6A OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Jake Meaders, Bryant
Brandon Thomas, North Little Rock
Hunter Wood, Har-Ber
7A/6A DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Austin Bailey, Bryant
Daylon Land, Bryant
Jashaud Stewart, Jonesboro
7A/6A COACH OF THE YEAR
Buck James, Bryant
Mark Kelley, Searcy
Jamie Mitchell, North Little Rock
5A OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Braden Bratcher, Pulaski Academy
Jacolby Criswell, Morrilton
Chris Hightower, LR Christian
5A DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Brooks Both, Harrison
Clay James, Pulaski Academy
Jackson Woodard, Little Rock Christian
5A COACH OF THE YEAR
Sean Cockrell, Valley View
Eric Cohu, Little Rock Christian
Kevin Kelley, Pulaski Academy
4A OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Vincent Steppes, Warren
Truitt Tollett, Shiloh Christian
Cannon Turner, Arkadelphia
4A DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Bryant Burns, Ozark
P.J. Hall, Joe T. Robinson
Kyren Harrison, Arkadelphia
4A COACH OF THE YEAR
Jeff Conaway, Shiloh Christian
Bobby Engle, Jonesboro Westside
Todd Eskola, Joe T. Robinson
3A OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Xaylon Falls, Camden Harmony Grove
Eli Roberson, Atkins
M.J. Vance, Osceola
3A DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Carter Hawkins, McGehee
Daniel Hicks, Camden Harmony Grove
Derriun Thompson, Prescott
3A COACH OF THE YEAR
Neil Evans, Harding Academy
Robert Hooks, Osceola
Ernie Horstkamp, Camden Harmony Grove
2A OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Isaac Carver, Foreman
Caleb Jacobs, Parkers Chapel
Jackson Morton, Des Arc
2A DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Jakiron Cook, Junction City
Kyle Kidwell, Junction City
De’Arius Sledge, Fordyce
2A COACH OF THE YEAR
Kyle Jackson, Gurdon
Tim Rodgers, Fordyce
Brad Smith, Junction City