Meaders, Bailey, Land, James among Farm Bureau finalists

LITTLE ROCK — Farm Bureau Insurance has announced the finalists for the 2019 Farm Bureau Insurance Awards.

The Farm Bureau Insurance Awards honor Arkansas’ top offensive player, defensive player and coach of the year for each classification. The veteran staff at Hooten’s Arkansas Football selects three finalists for each category, and those 45 finalists and their families are invited to attend the Farm Bureau Insurance Awards in North Little Rock.

Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company of Arkansas, Inc., Executive Vice President and General Manager David L. Moore said, “These 45 finalists represent some of the best coaches and student-athletes in our state. Farm Bureau Insurance is proud to honor excellence as the title sponsor of this outstanding event.”

Farm Bureau Insurance has supported education and community involvement in Arkansas for more than 65 years.

7A/6A OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Jake Meaders, Bryant

Brandon Thomas, North Little Rock

Hunter Wood, Har-Ber

7A/6A DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Austin Bailey, Bryant

Daylon Land, Bryant

Jashaud Stewart, Jonesboro

7A/6A COACH OF THE YEAR

Buck James, Bryant

Mark Kelley, Searcy

Jamie Mitchell, North Little Rock

5A OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Braden Bratcher, Pulaski Academy

Jacolby Criswell, Morrilton

Chris Hightower, LR Christian

5A DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Brooks Both, Harrison

Clay James, Pulaski Academy

Jackson Woodard, Little Rock Christian

5A COACH OF THE YEAR

Sean Cockrell, Valley View

Eric Cohu, Little Rock Christian

Kevin Kelley, Pulaski Academy

4A OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Vincent Steppes, Warren

Truitt Tollett, Shiloh Christian

Cannon Turner, Arkadelphia

4A DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Bryant Burns, Ozark

P.J. Hall, Joe T. Robinson

Kyren Harrison, Arkadelphia

4A COACH OF THE YEAR

Jeff Conaway, Shiloh Christian

Bobby Engle, Jonesboro Westside

Todd Eskola, Joe T. Robinson

3A OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Xaylon Falls, Camden Harmony Grove

Eli Roberson, Atkins

M.J. Vance, Osceola

3A DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Carter Hawkins, McGehee

Daniel Hicks, Camden Harmony Grove

Derriun Thompson, Prescott

3A COACH OF THE YEAR

Neil Evans, Harding Academy

Robert Hooks, Osceola

Ernie Horstkamp, Camden Harmony Grove

2A OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Isaac Carver, Foreman

Caleb Jacobs, Parkers Chapel

Jackson Morton, Des Arc

2A DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Jakiron Cook, Junction City

Kyle Kidwell, Junction City

De’Arius Sledge, Fordyce

2A COACH OF THE YEAR

Kyle Jackson, Gurdon

Tim Rodgers, Fordyce

Brad Smith, Junction City