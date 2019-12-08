Performing Arts Center at BHS hosts first performance tonight

Bryant Schools announce Grand Opening events for the new Bryant Performing Arts Center. In lieu of an open house, the district is inviting the whole community to join the opening celebration of the new state of the art auditorium and facility with a selection of holiday performances. All events are free.



Saline Symphony Orchestra Concert featuring Bryant Choirs

Saturday, December 7 @ 7pm

Experience the Saline Symphony Orchestra’s program of both classical and classic holiday favorites in our beautiful new state of the art auditorium! The Orchestra’s repertoire will feature both old and new holiday favorites for all ages, dancers, and a full choir featuring students from Bryant High School’s award-winning Camerata Choir.

Bryant High School Choir Holiday Concert

Tuesday, December 10 @ 6:30pm



Bryant Junior High School Choral Concert

Saturday, December 14 @ 11am



Bryant Junior High Band Concert

Monday, December 16

7pm, 9th Grade Symphonic

7:30pm, 9th Grade Honors

8pm, Jazz Band



Bryant High School Band Concert

Tuesday, December 17@ 6:30pm



Bryant Junior High Band Concert

Thursday, December 19

7:30pm, 8th Grade Concert

8pm, 8th Grade Symphonic

8:30pm, 8th Grade Honors