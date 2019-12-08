Performing Arts Center at BHS hosts first performance tonight

Bryant Schools announce Grand Opening events for the new Bryant Performing Arts Center. In lieu of an open house, the district is inviting the whole community to join the opening celebration of the new state of the art auditorium and facility with a selection of holiday performances. All events are free.
Saline Symphony Orchestra Concert featuring Bryant Choirs
Saturday, December 7 @ 7pm
Experience the Saline Symphony Orchestra’s program of both classical and classic holiday favorites in our beautiful new state of the art auditorium! The Orchestra’s repertoire will feature both old and new holiday favorites for all ages, dancers, and a full choir featuring students from Bryant High School’s award-winning Camerata Choir.
Bryant High School Choir Holiday Concert
Tuesday, December 10 @ 6:30pm
Bryant Junior High School Choral Concert
Saturday, December 14 @ 11am
Bryant Junior High Band Concert
Monday, December 16
7pm, 9th Grade Symphonic
7:30pm, 9th Grade Honors
8pm, Jazz Band
Bryant High School Band Concert
Tuesday, December 17@ 6:30pm
Bryant Junior High Band Concert
Thursday, December 19
7:30pm, 8th Grade Concert
8pm, 8th Grade Symphonic
8:30pm, 8th Grade Honors