Meal train planned to help Dales

Keith Dale, the head coach for the Bryant Lady Hornets cross country and track teams, has been diagnosed with tonsil cancer and is set to have surgery on March 31.

Dale is the spouse of Bryant High School swim and tennis coach Angel Dale.

A group of Bryant families will start a meal train on Friday, April 2 to help the Dales with an evening meal each day.

Those interested in helping out by signing up to make dinner or to donate or send GrubHub-type delivery directly to the family, should visit https://mealtrain.com/qm5r21

The goal is to feed the family dinner for a month.

