Mid-South Regional American Legion Tournament brackets, updated

2019 AMERICAN LEGION MID-SOUTH REGIONAL TOURNAMENT

At Duncan Field, Hastings, Neb.

Wednesday, Aug. 7

Game 1 — Three Rivers Bandits of Coweta, Okla., Post 226 (27-6) (Oklahoma champions) 2, Texarkana Bulldogs Post 25 (32-8) (Texas champions) 1

Game 2 — Festus, Mo., Peebles-Vaughn-Wideman, Inc., Post 253 (32-11) (Missouri runner-up) 5, Emporia, Kansas, Ball-McColm Post 5 (34-2) (Kansas champions) 3

Game 3 — Fremont, Neb., First State Bank Post 20 (33-9) (Nebraska champions) 8, Sedalia Travelers Post 642 (30-16) (Missouri champions) 2

Game 4 — Bryant Black Sox Post 298 (26-9) (Arkansas champions) 3, Hastings Five Points Bank Chiefs Post 11 (32-13) (host) 2

Thursday, Aug. 8

Game 5 — Texarkana (32-9) 5, Sedalia (30-17) 4

Game 6 — Hastings (32-14) 7, Emporia (34-3) 6

Game 7 — Fremont (34-9) 7, Three Rivers (28-6) 3

Game 8 — Festus (33-11) 2, Bryant (27-9) 1

Friday, Aug. 9

Game 9 — Hastings (33-14) 10, Three Rivers (28-7) 0

Game 10 — Bryant (27-10) 5, Texarkana (33-9) 4 (8 innings)

Game 11 — Festus (34-11) 2, Fremont (35-9) 0

Saturday, Aug. 10

Game 12 — Hastings (34-14) vs. Festus (35-11), 7 p.m.

Game 13 — Bryant (28-10) vs. Fremont (35-10), 4 p.m.

Pairings for games 12 and 13 will not match previous opponents against each other unless absolutely necessary.

Sunday, Aug. 11

If three teams remain after Game 13, the winner of game 11 automatically draws the Bye for Game 14.

Game 14 — Game 12 winner vs. game 13 winner, 1:30 p.m.

Game 15 — If necessary, 4:30 p.m.