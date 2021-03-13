March 12 in Bryant athletic history: 2010

Montgomery out for the season; Lady Hornets ease past Van Buren

VAN BUREN — The Bryant Lady Hornets soccer team and senior all-State performer Haley Montgomery got some tough news on Wednesday. It was verified that Montgomery had suffered a torn ACL when she was injured in the final seconds of the first half of their match with Mount St. Mary Academy on Tuesday. Ironically, it was just her first game back after joining the team from basketball. She’ll be lost for the season.

The Lady Hornets, nonetheless, made the long trip to Van Buren on Thursday and came away with their third straight win, easing to a 6-0 lead by halftime and letting the JV finish up in a 6-2 win.[more]

It improved the Lady Horents to 5-3 overall and 2-1 in the 7A-Central Conference going into Tuesday’s home match with Russellville and a trip to Conway on Thursday.

“The JV went in and did well,” noted Lady Hornets coach Julie Long.

The varsity, however, was dominant. Maggie Hart scored two goals. Lexi Balisterri, Shelby Gartrell, McKenzie Adams and Kaitlin Gaiser each knocked one in with Adams, Gaiser and Erica Selig each contributing assists.