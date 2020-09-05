September 4 in Bryant athletic history: 2009

Morehead is medalist in Thursday match with Benton, Lakeside

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continueposting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

Morgan Morehead fired a nine-hole round of 43 to finish as the individual medalist in a three-team golf match at Longhills Golf Club on Thursday.

Morehead and the Lady Hornets finished tied with Benton with a team score of 151 but Hot Springs Lakeside took team honors at 138.[more]

In boys play, Benton, led by medalist Ryan Enis’ 69, took team honors at 281. Lakeside finished at 302 and Bryant compiled a 324.

The Hornets were paced by rounds of 78 from Jonathan Kooiman and Austin Harmon. Hunter Alford turned in an 80 with Payne Roberts finishing at 88.

For the Lady Hornets, Kirstan Dudley carded a 55. Caitlin Lawson finished with a round of 56 and Carlie Miller turned in a 61.

The teams are scheduled to return to action Thursday, Sept. 10, at Longhills against 7A-Central Conference rival Little Rock Central.