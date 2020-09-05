September 4 in Bryant athletic history: 2013

Freshman girls notch conference road win

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continueposting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

Photos courtesy of J’Ann Lessenberry

CONWAY — The Bryant Lady Hornets freshman volleyball team captured its first Central Arkansas Junior High Conference victory on the road Tuesday night, defeating Conway Blue 25-8, 25-18.

The win came on the heels of a confidence-boosting showing in a tournament in Benton in which they finished runner-up to the host team, losing in the final 25-17, 25-19.

“The girls played well,” stated Lady Hornets coach Julie Long. “We are starting to play smarter and still working to be more consistent. The girls are starting to become more of a team. Hopefully we can continue it into Thursday’s match against Lake Hamilton.”

That’s the team’s next outing again on the road.

At Benton, the Lady Hornets went 1-1-1 in pool play, defeating Arkadelphia, 25-16, 25-12 before splitting with Hot Springs Lakeside, 20-25, 25-17. In a preliminary match with Benton, Bryant lost 16-25, 26-28 to become the third seed in the championship bracket.

Against Lakeside again, the Lady Hornets prevailed 25-20, 18-25, 15-13 to advance to the title match.

“They played a lot better and worked hard,” Long said, comparing the effort to the 0-2 loss to open the season against Cabot South on Thursday, Aug. 26. “It gave us a lot to build on. The girls are getting better every game.”