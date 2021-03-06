March 6 in Bryant athletic history: 2016

Moser earns MVP as Lady Hornets win another Fort Smith crown

FORT SMITH — For the fourth year in a row, the Bryant Lady Hornets have captured the championship of the Fort Smith Invitational soccer tournament on Saturday.

The Lady Hornets opened the tourney on Friday with a 2-0 win over the host Northside Lady Bears. On Saturday, Bryant got past conference rival Mount St. Mary, 2-0 to earn a berth in the championship game. Their 3-0 win over Fort Smith Southside capped off the run.

Bryant midfielder Kara Moser was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player.

In the title match, Caroline Campbell drilled a goal at 25:44 of the first half. Anna Lowery had the assist. The duo combined again for a second-half goal at the 18:28 mark. Moser scored off a feed from Kendall Selig to put the finishing touches on the championship with 1:22 left.

Against Mount St. Mary’s Belles, it was a scoreless game at the half despite Lowery getting a pair of shots on goal along the way. In the second half, Madison Humbard broke the ice with just 9:40 left to play. Less than three minutes later, Lowery headed one in off a corner from Selig for an insurance goal.

Keeper Brittney Warner had a save in the match.

Friday, Lowery and Selig teamed up to score at the 25:30 mark of the first half. Again, it was a corner from Selig that Lowery headed in.

Just 2:30 later, Lowery got the assist as Campbell drilled a shot to make it 2-0.

Warner had another save.

Now 4-0 on the season, the defending Class 7A State champion Lady Hornets travel to Benton on Tuesday.

