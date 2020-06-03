June 3 in Bryant athletic history: 2014

Murdock, Winn to be honored at Track & Field Hall of Fame banquet

EDITOR’S NOTE: In this time of COVID-19, with no sports action, BryantDaily.com will be posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

Two Bryant athletes will be honored at the 2014 Track & Field Hall of Fame banquet to be held at the Wyndham Hotel on June 14. Senior Melinda Murdock and Junior John Winn will be recognized for their outstanding performances both on the track and in academics during the 2014 season.

Murdock is one of five female track athletes honored. She had top times in both distance and sprint events this season and won the 800-meter run at the heptathlon, where she finished fifth overall. She will be competing for the University of Memphis next fall.

Winn, who won the 400-meter dash at the Meet of Champions and was on the school record setting 4 x 400-meter relay team that captured the 7A State Championship along with the Meet of Champions title, is one of five athletes being honored on the All-Academic team. Winn has over a 4.0 GPA along with scoring a 33 on the ACT.