Nationals Showcase at Benton, featuring Bryant cheer, will be streamed live

The Bryant High School varsity cheer team will be competing in the #TeamArkansas Nationals Showcase event scheduled for this Saturday at the Benton High School gym and Fidelity Local 6 will be streaming it live at noon at https://boxcast.tv/view/team-arkansas-nationals-showcase-livestream-722268

For those planning on attending, admission is $5 per person. Doors open at 11 a.m., with the first performance at noon.

Bryant High School will perform first followed by Leah’s Starburst Level 1 at 12:05 p.m. Performances will follow every five minutes in this order: Lake Hamilton, Leah’s Comets Level 2, Springdale Har-Ber, Leah’s Super Novas Level 3, Benton, Empire Legacy White, Nashville, Empire Prodigy White, Alma, and Empire Dynasty Red.