New security policies announced for War Memorial Stadium

By Devin Sherrill, Bryant Public Schools Communications Director
On Friday, September 28, the Hornets will return to War Memorial for the first time since the Salt Bowl. Fans will cheer for Bryant in a 7A Conference game against Little Rock Catholic. Kickoff is 7pm.
Over the past month, district personnel, law enforcement agencies, and Salt Bowl organizers have been involved in follow up meetings with War Memorial staff to improve safety and security for next year’s big game. Many hours have been spent working to make the Salt Bowl a safer experience for all attendees.
As part of the stadium’s commitment to improving security, War Memorial made immediate changes for athletic events. Some of the new measures included restricting and prohibiting certain items; a clear bag policy; and scanning all patrons for weapons/prohibited items prior to entry. Bryant Public Schools support War Memorial’s new security measures and want Bryant fans to become familiar with the process before arriving at the game.
Restricted / Prohibited Items
- Metal, plastic or glass containers of any kind
- Hard coolers or ice chests
- Backpacks and bags (clear bags are allowed, see attached clear bag policy)
- Umbrellas
- Brooms, poles and staffs of any kind
- Weapons (including, without limitation, pocket knives, fireworks, and other illegal substances)
- Camera lenses in excess of eight inches, tripods, monopods, and selfie sticks
- Animals (except service animals)
- Beach balls and other inflatable items
- Laser pens and laser pointers
- Noisemakers
- Skateboards, hover boards and wheeled footwear
- Drones and other unmanned aerial vehicles
- Self-defense sprays (including, without limitation, pepper spray and mace)
- Toy guns or toy knives
- Any other item deemed dangerous or inappropriate or otherwise violating the Guest Conduct Policy
These changes reflect the high priority placed on a safe and positive experience for everyone attending events at War Memorial Stadium.
In addition, according to Catholic High School athletic director Tim Ezzi, Bryant fans will enter the stadium at gate 7 on the West side (nearest the golf course) and sit in the west bleachers. Everyone will enter through the new metal detectors and all bags will be checked. All bags must be clear. The stadium will charge $5 for parking.
Bryant cheer and band will enter through gate 3 in the southeast corner of the stadium and proceed around the south end zone to the west bleachers. Their buses will park in the lot nearest that entrance. All of their bags will be checked by stadium security.
Bryant’s football team will enter gate 3. Bryant’s team will sit on the west side of the field (in front of their fans). All bags and equipment will be checked by security staff. Buses will park in the lot nearest gate 3.