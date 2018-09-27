LaCerra 10th overall for Lady Hornets at State

ROGERS — Bryant freshman Caitlin LaCerra fired an 18-hole round of 89, the fifth best round of the day, to finish 10thoverall for the two-day Class 6A State golf tournament for girls at Shadow Valley Country Club on Wednesday.

North Little Rock’s Mackenzie Lee followed her round of 70, which won her the 6A-Central championship on Tuesday, with a 71 on Wednesday to capture the overall State title at 141. Bentonville’s Lilly Thomas was second at 145, finishing with a 77 on Wednesday after the top round of the tournament at 68 on Tuesday.

Thomas and Bentonville’s Lady Tigers won the team title with a combined score of 510. Rogers was second at 567.

“Caitlin bounced back today with a much better round,” said Bryant coach Steve Griffith.

Brooklyn Waller finished at 218 and Meredith Medford at 235 for the Lady Hornets after Waller shot 113 on Wednesday and Medford carded a 118.

“Brooklyn and Meredith played better but they both got tripped up by a few rough holes,” Griffith said.

All three Bryant players in Wednesday’s State tournament were underclassmen.

“I’m excited about the future of Lady Hornet golf with these three coming back along with JV players Anna Barnes and Leighton Crawley,” Griffith said. “If the girls put in work throughout the year, I believe they can challenge for a top finish next year.”

The Bryant boys will be in Cabot on Oct. 1-3 for a practice round, the conference tournament and State tourney.