Mounties deny freshman Lady Hornets’ first league win

September 25, 2018 Volleyball

LITTLE ROCK — The search for a first Central Arkansas Junior High Conference victory continues for the Bryant Lady Hornets freshman team after a two-set loss at the McCauley Center against the Mount St. Mary Academy Mounties on Monday night.

Savannah Rye led Bryant with seven service points. Olivia McAlister had two kills and a block.

“We had difficulty on serve-receive,” said Bryant coach Lawrence Jefferson. “(Mount) played really well and capitalized on our errors.”

The Lady Hornets will host Cabot North on Thursday.

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

