Mounties deny freshman Lady Hornets’ first league win

LITTLE ROCK — The search for a first Central Arkansas Junior High Conference victory continues for the Bryant Lady Hornets freshman team after a two-set loss at the McCauley Center against the Mount St. Mary Academy Mounties on Monday night.

Savannah Rye led Bryant with seven service points. Olivia McAlister had two kills and a block.

“We had difficulty on serve-receive,” said Bryant coach Lawrence Jefferson. “(Mount) played really well and capitalized on our errors.”

The Lady Hornets will host Cabot North on Thursday.