Orr, Brazil pace Lady Hornets at Festival

FAYETTEVILLE — In a crowded field of nearly 600 runners and 75 teams from several states, the Bryant Lady Hornets finished 57that the annual Chile Pepper Festival at Agri Park on the campus of the University of Arkansas on Saturday. They were 10thamong Arkansas teams.

Olivia Orr was the Lady Hornets’ top runner with a personal best time of 22:30.30. Bailey Brazil was 321stin 23:02 with Aryn Stiles 359thin 23:28 and Abbie Patton 429thin 24:31.80.

Pollet Ocana-Reyes finished 437thin 24:40.10 followed by Rebekah Hargis (470th, 25:19.40).

“We had some favorable temperatures as least,” said Lady Hornets coach Keith Dale, noting that the rain from Friday night made it a messy run. “The course just continued to deteriorate and get worse and worse, but we still had some good performances.

“Olivia’s season best so far was like 24:50 and she ran a 22:30,” he continued. “She was real happy. Then Bailey’s still knocking off time. Abbie wasn’t up to her normal self. She’s been trying to overcome a little sickness so she’s just getting back to full steam.

“All in all, I think we did pretty good,” the coach related. “We’re really proud of them.”

Junior girls

The Junior Lady Hornets were eighth overall in a field of 39 teams and 525 runners.

Margo Gillaland paced the Bryant contingent, finishing 54thin a time of 23:07.40. Kim Hernandez was right with her, running a time of 23:11.60 to finish 56th.

Heather Hammett was 70thin 23:28.20 with McKenzie Hicks 94thin 23:51.90.

Eighth-grader Maddie Nelson was 112thin 24:18.20. Paige Spicer was 123rdin 24:26.60 and Ashleigh Byles was 125thin 24:27.70. Both are also in eighth grade.

Seventh-grader Aidan Fisher finished in 24:37.40 to place 140thand Mariel Ocana, another eighth-grader was 145thin 24:45.80. Madison Hagan was 179thwith a time of 25:18.90.

“They’re pretty good,” Dale of the junior team. “Margo had a pretty decent race then Kim was right behind her.

“Some of the ninth graders are really going to help us out,” he added. “We’re hoping, by the time the conference meet rolls around, to really give Conway a run for their money.”

On Saturday, Sept. 29, Bryant will compete at the Cyclone Invitational on the campus of Arkansas Tech University in Russellville.