Nichols’ header proves decisive for Bryant girls

FORT SMITH — With just 16 minutes left to play, the 7A-Central Conference match between the Northside Lady Bears and the Bryant Lady Hornets was a 0-0 deadlock. But, with 15:01 on the clock, Rachel Studdard lined up a corner kick that defender Jad’n Nichols headed in to put the Lady Hornets (pardon the pun) ahead.

Bryant’s defense made it hold up as the Lady Hornets captured their first league victory.

“We played a physical, high-tempo game,” said Bryant coach James Paul. “We kept our focus throughout. We are inching our way toward our goal of playing a complete game.”

Now 4-3 overall, the Lady Hornets, 1-1 in league play, are on the road again on Thursday but the bus ride won’t be nearly as long as they take on the Mount St. Mary Academy Belles.

The Lady Hornets won the junior varsity match 2-1. Grace Carmack scored off an assist from Elaine Qualls with 8:43 left in the first half.

The match was tied going into the final two minutes but with 1:01 showing, Katheryn Vivar fed Kinley Oholendt for a goal that was the difference-maker.