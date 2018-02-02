NLR Blue outlasts Bryant Blue in shootout

It was full-tilt basketball on Thursday night at the Bethel Middle School gym as the Bryant Blue Hornets eighth-grade team hosted the North Little Rock Blue Charging Wildcats.

Despite 22 points from Zach Foote, the visiting Cats out-gunned the Hornets 64-48.

Demetrius Sanders added with Jaylen Williams hitting for 8 and Joshua Blackmon and Isaac Devine adding 2 apiece.

“We missed some shots early we usually hit,” noted Hornets coach Steve Wilson. “Dee Sanders got in foul trouble just three minutes into the first quarter and missed the rest of the first half.”

The first half is when North Little Rock built its lead. It was 20-8 after a quarter and 42-18 going into the second half. The Hornets whittled the lead to 46-32 going into the fourth quarter.

“We played hard to the end,” Wilson said.

Bethel wraps up its 2017-18 season on Tuesday, Feb. 6, at Cabot North.