North Little Rock overwhelms freshman Lady Hornets

The Bryant Lady Hornets freshman team continued to make small but important improvements on Thursday night despite ending up on the wrong end of a 40-6 score against a talented North Little Rock team at the Bryant Junior High gym.

“North Little Rock is big, physical and athletic,” said Lady Hornets head coach Nathan Castaldi. “They pressured us from baseline to baseline which gave us problems. I actually thought we did a better job in the back court against their pressure, but once we got the ball into the front court we could not execute. Even when we did, their length gave us problems around the basket.

“We have been talking to our girls about not playing the scoreboard, just focus on each possession,” he mentioned. “I thought we did a better job of that. Against Cabot on Monday I thought, once we got down, we did not play as hard, but we did not see that tonight.”

North Little Rock led 12-0 at the end of the first quarter. It was 20-4 at the half.

Savannah Spradlin, A’Niyah Livingston and Camille Crone each had 2 points for Bryant, which returns to action on Thursday, Dec. 10, against Conway White.