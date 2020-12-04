Freshman Hornets absorbs another tough loss

The Bryant Hornets freshman basketball team, coming off a heartbreaking 52-48 loss in double overtime at Cabot North on Monday, suffered another narrow defeat on Thursday when the North Little Rock Junior Charging Wildcats held on for a 38-35 victory at the Bryant Junior High gym.

“We came out with a lot more energy that Monday’s game,” said Hornets head coach Tyler Posey. “It showed in our effort and our ability to make plays.”

The Hornets led much of the game. It was 15-14 after a quarter and 22-21 at the half. Bryant held a 30-29 edge going into the fourth quarter when North Little Rock surged to victory.

“I was a really good back and forth game that saw North Little Rock make a few more plays down the stretch to take the win,” Posey said. “I’m proud of the adjustments our guys made in response to Monday’s game and I’m looking forward to continued progress that can lead to more favorable outcomes.”

Joseph Nelson led the Hornets with 10 points. Devin Holmes and Cairon Allen added 7 each. Jamison Lewis scored 6.

Bryant returns to action on Monday, Dec. 7, at home against Little Rock Central.