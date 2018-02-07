North Panthers spoil finale for Blue Hornets

For more photos of this event by Kevin Nagle, go here

CABOT — A stingy defense by the Cabot North Panthers eighth-grade team kept the Bryant Blue Hornets of Bethel Middle School under wraps in the second and third quarters on Tuesday. The result was the Hornets’ final game of the season getting spoiled with a 28-13 loss.

The Hornets trailed just 5-4 after a quarter with Demetrius Sanders accounting for all 4 of Bethel’s points. But Bryant Blue was limited to a free throw by Isaac Devine in the second quarter as Cabot North built the lead to 11-5.

Sanders’ basket in the third quarter was all the Hornets could muster as the lead grew to 19-7 going into the final stanza.

Sanders wound up with 9 of Bethel’s points. Tyler Hesley had a basket in the fourth quarter to go with free throws from Devine and Caleb Miller.