Northside sweeps Bryant in league-opening tennis match

LITTLE ROCK — In their conference opener, the Bryant High School tennis team got swept by the Fort Smith Northside team at Rebsamen Park on Thursday.

Blake Cunningham, Bryant’s top boys’ singles player, turned in a strong bid to earn a victory but was outlasted by Northside’s Will Thames, 5-8.

No. 2 singles player Broc Ingold lost to Northside’s Kadin Hyatt, 4-8.

In girls’ singles, Northside’s Kate Files won over Bryant’s number one, 8-0; and, at number two, Cate Newcity topped Bryant’s Kate Keith, 8-1.

In boys’ doubles, Bryant’s top duo of Logan Catton and Coby Greiner lost to Griffin Huckelbury and Sam Carlisle. Donte Baker and Codi Kirby of Bryant fell at number two against John Shaver and Will Stites, who came back to beat Max Buck and Jalen Dinstbier, 8-2, in a JV match.

For the girls, Elaine Qualls and Hope Hartz lost 0-8 to Northside’s Addison McDougal and Mary Alex Cole at number one. Bryant’s Ava Smith and Megan Brown fell by the same score to Ayden Huckelberry and Anastasia Goodwin at number two.

In a JV doubles match, Skylar Risk and Jayla Osborne lost to Northside’s Caroline Cravens and Mary Kate Wewers, 0-8.

In junior varsity singles matches, Bryant’s Carson Matson dropped a match with Griffin Huckelbury, 2-8. Qualls lost to Tiffany Praphan, 0-8, as did Smith against Huckelberry.

Bryant’s next outing will be back at Rebsamen against Little Rock Catholic and Mount St. Mary Academy on Thursday, Sept. 6.