Hornets struggle; girls win three-team tourney

Clayton Harbour shot a nine-hole round of 38 and Cameron McDonald carded a 39 but the Bryant Hornets golf team fell short in a three-team tournament at Hurricane Golf Club on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Lady Hornets earned a victory with a team total of 156 to beat Benton (163) and North Little Rock (172). Mackenzie Lee of North Little Rock was individual medalist with a round of 38.

“The boys struggled today as a group,” said Bryant coach Steve Griffith. “Clayton remained consistent and Cameron had his best round of the year.”

Bryant’s Caitlin LaCerra and Brooklyn Waller each shot 50 to tie Benton’s Kaylee Fisk for runner-up for the day among the girls.

Meredith Medford turned in a round of 56 with Anna Barnes and Leighton Crawley both finishing with rounds of 64 for Bryant.

North Little Rock’s Hunter Walker shot a 34 to earn individual medalist honors among the boys. North Little Rock won the tourney with a team total of 152, a strong ahead of Benton, led by Brendan Little’s 35.

For Bryant, Logan McDonald carded a 41 and Landon Allison shot 44 to round out the scoring quartet. Brendon Morton turned in a 46, a stroke better than teammate Daniel Taylor.

Will Hanson shot a 50 with Caleb Barnes finishing with a 54 and Jimmy Cerutti carding a 63.

“Next week, we have Benton and Lakeside at Longhills on Tuesday,” noted Griffith. “And then repeat today’s match-up with North Little Rock and Benton at Magellan Country Club in Hot Springs Village on Thursday.

“Hopefully, both teams will begin to come into top form as we move toward State tournaments at the end of the September,” the coach added.