Norton selected for SAU scholarship

MAGNOLIA — Zachary Norton of Bryant High School has been selected to receive the Presidential Scholarship from Southern Arkansas University.

This scholarship includes $5500 per semester and has a four-year value of $44000.

Norton is the son of Kimberly Norton.

