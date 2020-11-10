November 10 in Bryant athletic history: 2007

Hornets pack-run to 3rd place finish at State

HOT SPRINGS — Pushing past two of the perennial 7A-West Conference powerhouses, the Bryant Hornets packed together well enough to finish third for the second year in a row at the Class 7A State cross country championship meet at Oaklawn Park on Saturday, Nov. 10.

“I am very proud of the effort these guys gave,” stated Hornets coach Steve Oury. ”Last year, we placed third with Ethan Blakley leading the way, so I think it is awesome that we matched last year’s finish without having anyone in the top 20. he guys really bought into the team running concept, and I believe that’s what enabled them to run as well as they did.”

The Hornets finished with 143 points, trailing only a dominant Rogers team that placed all nine of its runners in the top 14 and four in the top five to score a near-perfect total of 16 points. Conway was second with 89 with Bentonville fourth with 157 points and Fort Smith Southside fifth with 163 points.

The Hornets finished in a bunch as part of the pack-running strategy, led by senior Joey Fuoco’s 25th-place time of 17:08. On his heels were seniors Todd McAdoo (27th, 17:17), Josh Harrison (28th, 17:19) and Ben Higgs (29th, 17:21). Another senior, Preston Adami completed the Hornets’ scoring quintet. His 17:53 was a personal record time, placing him 44th overall.

Senior Cody Fiser finished 56th in 18:12, with sophomore Jacob Clark 64th in 18:24, junior Daniel Hall 67th in 18:27, and senior Nick Pultro 81st in 18:46.

“This has been a special senior class,” Oury declared. “They ended their Bryant cross country careers on a great note. e knew we ad a shot at the top five, but we hadn’t beaten Fayetteville or Fort mith Southside yet this year. o beat those teams when it matters most is very satisfying.

“The guys worked hard all year and I couldn’t be prouder of them,” concluded the coach. ”Some of them will be running track, so hopefully they can finish off their track careers as well as they did today in cross country.”



