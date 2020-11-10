November 10 in Bryant athletic history: 2010

Kang, Moser turn in top performances for Lady Hornets at first meet

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continueposting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

ARKADELPHIA — Sophomore Jinson Kang who earned all-State honors as a freshman picked up where she left off as the Bryant Lady Hornets opened the 2010-11 swim season on Saturday, Nov. 6, at a meet hosted by Hot Springs Lakeside at Henderson State University.

Kang won the 200 yard individual medley and finished second in the 100 yard freestyle to help the Lady Hornets compile 275 points, good for third in the 12-team field.

The Conway Lady Wampus Cats compiled 568 points to walk away with the team title. El Dorado was second with 298 followed by the Lady Hornets with 275.

The Lady Hornets include Courtney Bulthuis, Shelby Burchfield, Amanda Butler, Skylar Combs, Emily Dabbs, Mikayla Douglas, Catarena Falco, Callie Freshour, Nicole Guyett, McKenzie Hinshaw, Kaitlin Howey, Jinson Kang, Jordan Martin, Whitney Meyer, Erin Moser, Zoe Ragsdale, Alyx Ramsey, Deidra Reeves, Taylor Rhea, Mollie Robinson, Elisabeth Stipe, Kelsie Vaughn, Courtney Wells and Lauren Wood.[more]

In addition to Kang’s performances, the Lady Hornets earned a second-place finish from Moser in the 100 butterfly and performed well in the relays.

Kang won the 200 IM in a time of 2:23.32. Robinson finished ninth to add to the point total. Her time was 3:14.04. Falco was 17th in 4:10.97.

In the 100 free, Kang turned in a 57.60. Butler was eighth in 1:08.77 followed by Wells (14th in 1:17.88) and Hinshaw (18th in 1:21.35).

Moser’s second place time in the 100 fly was 1:13.11. Dabbs finished right behind her in third with a time of 1:14.12. Burchfield was 13th in 1:56.15.

Robinson contributed fourth-place points in the 500 free, finishing in 7:00.86 with Vaughn right there in fifth (7:00.97). Reeves was 12th with a time of 10:11.03.

The Lady Hornets were third in the 400 free relay as well as the 200 free relay. They were fourth in the 200 medley relay.

In the 400 free, Robinson, Hinshaw, Wells and Vaughn combined to finish in 5:04.81 with a B team of Wood, Reeves, Falco and Howey placing sixth in 6:30.62.

Kang, Butler, Dabbs and Moser teamed up on a 1:53.43 in the 200 free while Vaughn, Hinshaw, Reha and Wood formed a B squad and turned in a 2:02.27 to place fifth.

The 200 medley relay included Dabbs, Butler, Kang and Moser clocking in a 2:06.49.

Bryant also picked up points in the 50 free, the 100 breast stroke, the 100 back stroke and the 200 free.

In the 50, Moser was seventh in 28.77 and Dabbs eighth in 29.02. Rhea (25th in 37.00) and Ragsdale (27th in 37.10) also competed in the event.

Vaughn’s 1:32.96 was good for 10th in the 100 breast with Butler 13th in 1:35.89. Wells was 18th in 1:43.72 and Ragsdale 23rd in 1:48.92.

With a time of 1:27.29, Wood scored points in the 100 back, finishing 12th. Rhea (19th in 1:37.57), Howey (21st in 1:51.43) and Falco (24th in 1:56.61) swam the event.

Burchfield’s 2:57.93 was good for points in the 200 free as she finished 12th. Wood scored too with a time of 3:16.70 (17th). Reeves was 19th in 3:43.07.

The Lady Hornets return to competition on Saturday, Nov. 20, at HSU.

BRYANT HIGH SCHOOL

2010-11 Swim schedule

Nov. 6 — at Henderson State University (Lakeside)

Nov. 20 — at Henderson State University (Lakeside)

Dec. 11 — at Ouachita Baptist University

Dec. 17 — at El Dorado

Jan. 8 — at Arkadelphia

Jan. 15 — at Arkansas Tech University

Jan. 22 — at Hendrix

Feb. 5 — at Ouachita Baptist (Lakeside)

Feb. 15 — at Ouachita Baptist (South District Meet)

Feb. 25 — State Dive meet, TBA

Feb. 26 — State Swim meet, TBA