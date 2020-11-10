Turnovers cost Lady Hornets freshmen in opener at LR Christian

LITTLE ROCK — Struggling with a half-court trapping defense, the Bryant Lady Hornets freshman team absorbed a 41-11 loss to the Little Rock Christian Lady Warriors freshmen on Monday night in their season opener.

“We did not do a good enough job of protecting the basketball,” said Lady Hornets coach Nathan Castaldi. “Too many mistakes.

“We also struggled to rebound the basketball,” he said. “With turnovers and second-chance points, we gave Christian too many easy opportunities.”

The Lady Warriors broke out to an 8-2 lead by the end of the first quarter and expanded the margin to 21-7 by halftime. It was 34-9 going into the fourth quarter.

Camille Calhoun, Rihanna Ware and A’Niyah Livingson each had 3 points for Bryant. Jadyn Miller added 2.

“We talked after the game that it was a good learning experience for us, especially being our first game,” Castaldi said. “It really showed us what we have to work on in practice if we want to have any success this year.”

The Lady Hornets host Hot Springs Lakeside on Thursday.