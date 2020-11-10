Freshman Hornets unable to overcome turnovers at LRCA

LITTLE ROCK — Turnovers by the Bryant Hornets freshman team and offensive rebounding by the Little Rock Christian Warriors’ freshmen spelled a 46-35 victory for the home team on Monday night as the Hornets opened the 200-21 season on the road.

“Little Rock Christian did a great job of mixing up defenses throughout the night to keep us off balanced,” Posey noted.

The Hornets fell behind 10-5 by the end of the first quarter and trailed 22-14 at the half. The margin was 36-24 going into the fourth quarter.

“One of our keys to the game was taking care of the basketball and we did not meet our goal as we gave up 19 turnovers,” Posey said. “These turnovers led to 20 points and a big difference in the outcome of the game.

“We have to continue working on taking care of the basketball and doing a better job of blocking out as we also gave up 10 offensive rebounds,” he added.

Grant Johnson led Bryant in scoring with 15 points. Devin Holmes added 9 and Joseph Nelson 8.

“We are off the rest of the week and play next Monday at Lake Hamilton,” Posey said. “We are going to use the rest of the week to work on passing, rebounding, and sharpening the way we run our stuff.”