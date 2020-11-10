White Hornets open season with victory at LRCA

LITTLE ROCK — Elem Shelby scored 16 points and Dylan Holman added 8 to go with a team-high seven rebounds as the Bryant White Hornets eighth grade team of Bryant Junior High earned a 50-33 victory over the Little Rock Christian Warriors eighth grade team on Monday night.

The Hornets are set to return to action tonight at BJHS against North Little Rock.

“We did well,” said Hornets head coach Richard Wrightner. “We played aggressive on defense and forced some turnovers which was one of our goals.”

Bryant pushed out to an 18-6 lead by the end of the first quarter. It was 32-18 at the half, 42-28 by the end of the third uqarter.

“We have to move the ball around more and take better quality shots on the offensive side,” Wrightner noted. “I think it was a good win and a great way to start the season.”