Bryant White comes up short against Lady Warriors

LITTLE ROCK — Despite 19 points and 12 rebounds by Austin Oholendt, the Bryant White Lady Hornets eighth grade team of Bryant Junior High suffered a season-opening loss at Little Rock Christian on Monday night, 30-25.

We did not play very well,” said Lady Hornets coach Ben Perry. “We did not take care of the ball and therefore turnovers got to us.

“Our defense played tough at times and we were able to create turnovers and steals and bad shots, but also at times we did not get back quick enough and transition points cost us,” he said.

Little Rock Christian’s Lady Warriors led 7-5 after a quarter and increased the margin to 17-13 by halftime. It was 23-19 going into the fourth quarter.

“We got down early in the first quarter 0-7,” Perry said. “That was a tough hole to dig out of, but we were able to cut it to 2 points. The full. court pressure and trapping defense of Little Rock Christian caused us havoc in getting good clean looks and clean passes and the turnovers started to rack up. We made 24 turnovers compared to their 17. These turnovers led to many points for Little Rock Christian.”

“We got in foul trouble early in the third quarter as the fouls were 8 to 1 in Little Rock Christian’s favor,” he added. “We had to play tough but not too aggressive at times for foul trouble issues. Free throws, we were 4 of 12 Little Rock Christian was 6 of 15. Not a tremendous difference but we left 8 points on the floor.

“Field goal percentage hurt us. We shot a lot of shots but just couldn’t bring them in. We were 9 of 28 from the field.”

Kayla Martin scored 4 points for Bryant White. Nia Sims added two.

Regarding Oholendt, Perry said, “Austin is a playmaker and has the ability to create something out of nothing.

“We have a lot to clean up,” the coach stated. “However, there are many things for us to build on and many things for us to improve upon. We have a long way to go and luckily this first game is a good test of where we are at and where we need to be. The girls fought hard against an oversized opponent. We could’ve, should’ve won, but if we continue to work hard and continue to improve the wins are sure to follow.”

Bryant White will play at home on Thursday against Hot Springs Lakeside.