November 17 in Bryant athletic history: 2005

First-quarter run sparks Lady Hornets

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continueposting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

By ROB PATRICK

BRYANT TIMES

A 15-0 run in the first half put the Bryant Lady Hornets in position for victory and a 9-0 run in the second half helped assure it as the team opened the 2005-06 season with a 44-31 victory over the Sheridan Lady Jackets on Thursday, Nov. 17.

Jessie Sutton, who helped seal the victory with her free-throw shooting down the stretch, led Bryant with 13 points. Sophomore Jasmine Carter came off the bench to add 10 points and 10 rebounds, and senior Bridgette McPeak pitched in with 8 points and 12 boards. Bryant out-rebounded Sheridan 44-29.

“I was really pleased with how hard our kids played especially in the first half,” stated Lady Hornets head coach Rhonda Hall. “I thought it really set a good tone for the game. Our intensity and defense in the first half was the difference.”

The Lady Hornets held Sheridan scoreless for the last 2:37 of the first quarter and the first 4:37 of the second. In the second half, the Lady Jackets were silenced for another seven-minute-plus stretch.

The game was tied 8-8 when the first-half run began. Carter made a steal and fed McPeak for a basket to give Bryant the lead for good. After a pair of missed free throws (Sheridan was just 6 of 17 at the line), Carter posted up for a bucket and, moments later, hit a short jumper to make it 14-8. Her free throw in the final seconds of the period, made it a 7-point advantage.

“Jasmine did a good job coming in off the bench to give us a spark on offense and rebounding,” Hall said. “And Jessie stepping to the line for 7 of 8 free throws was a plus. Bridgette also did a good job of rebounding.”

Amber Gibbs, who finished with 9 points, hit a 10-footer to start the scoring in the second quarter. Baskets by McPeak and Sutton followed to make it 21-8.

After another missed opportunity at the line by Sheridan, Sutton hit the offensive boards to complete the run, making it 23-8 with her stickback.

Sheridan’s Courtney Clark finally ended her team’s dryspell with a 15-foot jumper but Gibbs scored inside to counter. The Lady Hornets led 25-13 at the half.

Gibbs scored the first bucket of the second half but back-to-back baskets including a long 3-pointer by Mallory Williamson, enabled the Lady Jackets to cut the lead to 9. That’s when things went dark for Sheridan again.

Though the Lady Hornets missed some free throws that could’ve made the margin even larger, Carter hit the offensive boards for a bucket then scored off a nice feed from Sutton before the quarter was done and Bryant led 33-18.

Callie Woods’ buried Bryant’s only 3-pointer early in the fourth quarter and the Lady Hornets had doubled Sheridan’s score 36-18.

The Lady Jackets rallied to within 11. The first time on another deep 3 by Williamson with 2:03 to go. McPeak’s jumper in the lane answered that bucket. After Kristin Mosley made it 39-28 at the 1:35 mark, Sutton stepped to the line and converted a bonus opportunity. Brittany Mills hit a free throw then Sutton converted two more to bump the lead to 44-28 before a late Sheridan 3-pointer set the final margin.



