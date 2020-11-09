November 9 in Bryant athletic history: 2007

Bryant girls earn 2nd win with ease

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continueposting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

By ROB PATRICK

BRYANT TIMES

Based on what he saw of them at summer camp, Bryant Lady Hornets freshman coach Eric Andrews figured his team was in for a tough test when the Russellville East Lady Whirlwinds visited on Thursday, Nov. 8, for the second game of the season. But injuries to a pair of the Lady Winds’ top players left them at less than full strength. Bryant took advantage to ease to a 39-15 win.

Andrews still got to see some encouraging things including some success against man-to-man defense, which he was concerned about coming into the season, and effort.

“I thought we played a lot harder tonight,” he stated. “The first game I couldn’t complain. We had a great win but I thought, tonight, the effort level was there. Everybody I subbed in came out and played extremely hard.”

Regarding his team’s work against the Russellville defense, Andrews added, “It wasn’t a real aggressive man-to-man but we executed our offenses well. We missed a few shots here and there but at least we were getting the shots we wanted. I was pleased with that.”

The Lady Whirlwinds found it particularly difficult to handle Bryant’s inside duo of Marie Mueller and Abbi Stearns. Mueller finished with 13 points and eight rebounds while Stearns chipped in with 8 points, seven rebounds and a number of assists as she set up Mueller.

“Abbi and Marie in the post both had great games,” Andrews acknowledged. “They really crashed the boards, they were fighting in there for the ball and that’s something we’ve got to have.”

Point guard Taylor Neal added 10 points and, once again, spearheaded the Lady Hornets’ press defense. Though Bryant only forced 13 turnovers, they harassed Russellville into a 6 of 40 shooting night from the field.

In fact, the Lady Whirlwinds didn’t manage a field goal until there was just 1:30 left in the first quarter. By then, Bryant had taken a 7-1 lead on a free throw by Mueller, a layup by Morgan Morehead, a jumper by Neal on a nice up and under move, and a bucket inside by Mueller off a nice feed from Tarra Hendricks.

After Russellville’s Lindsey Glover found the range finally, Stearns answered and Bryant had a 9-3 lead going into the second period.

The Lady Hornets went on a 12-1 blitz to break the game open. Russellville didn’t add its second field goal of the game until Shakayla Rowser hit a short jumper with :08 left in the half.

And the Lady Whirlwinds went another 5:30 without scoring to start the second half as the lead ballooned to 22 and later to 26. It was 35-11 going into the fourth quarter and Andrews was soon working in his bench. Down the stretch, Sydney Hoffmans and Shelby Harrison added to the scoring for Bryant.

The win improved the Lady Hornets to 2-0 going into the annual Saline County Tournament which, this year, will be held at Bryant Middle School. They were set to open against Malvern on Saturday, Nov. 10.



