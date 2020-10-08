October 7 in Bryant athletic history: 1999

Lady Hornets victorious

The Bryant Lady Hornets captured their fourth win in their last six matches Thursday, Oct. 7, but, for awhile, it didn’t look too good.

At home, hoping to earn a victory over an El Dorado team that had handed them an early-season setback, the Lady Hornets jumped out to a 14-9 lead in the opening game only to have the Lady Wildcats rally for a 16-14 win. El Dorado then jumped out to an early lead in the second game.

With her team in danger of being swept, Bryant head coach Joan Hunter called a timeout.

“Since we’d been so close, the first game I just told them (between games) that any bit of more effort that they could put into it and we would’ve won,” Hunter related. “So, we tried to go out there in the second game with a better attitude. It didn’t start out too well and, at the timeout, I just told them, ‘You know, this is our last chance. We’ve got to stop them now before it gets too far away.’

“And they decided to start playing and they gave 110 percent the last part of the game.”

The Lady Hornets rallied to win the second game 15-10, the swamped the Lady Wildcats 15-3 in the rubber game to take the match.

“Our serves weren’t so great,” Hunter noted. “I had trouble finding somebody that could get the ball over the net. But the last game, Kim (Harris) came through.

“When you have a good run of two, three, four points, it gets them going,” added the coach.

The Lady Hornets had a bye on Tuesday. They were set to return to action Thursday at Little Rock McClellan before finishing up the regular season schedule at home on Oct. 19 against Little Rock Parkview.

The postseason conference tournament commences Oct. 21 at Sheridan.



