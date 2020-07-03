July 2 in Bryant athletic history: 2013

Oglesby’s gem highlights Sport Shop Sox’ win at Sheridan

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continueposting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

SHERIDAN — Right-hander Hunter Oglesby tossed a five-inning no-hitter and the Sport Shop Black Sox AA American Legion team scored in every inning on the way to an 11-0 victory over the Sheridan Yellowjackets Junior American Legion team Monday night.

Oglesby struck out 11 and only allowed two base-runners. Both reached on errors. The first came with one out in the second, the other came to start the bottom of the fifth.

The win improved Sport Shop to 10-5 as they bounced back from a tough 5-4 loss to Hot Springs Village on Saturday. They’ve now won eight of their last nine games going into Wednesday’s home contest against Malvern.

The Sox plated a run in the first when C.J. Phillips singled, stole second and advanced to third on a wild pitch. Nick Kehrees got a squeeze bunt down to bring him home.

In the second, Michael Martindale reached on an error and West Jones belted a double. Bradley Plunkett’s grounder to second was misplayed and both runs scored to make it 3-0.

Bryant doubled the lead in the third. Justin Emmerling led off with a walk, stole second and third. And when the throw on his theft of third was errant, he scored.

With one out, Caleb Chaffin walked, Martindale was struck by a pitch, and Jones walked to fill the bases for Plunkett who singled in two.

Chaffin reached on a two-out walk in the fourth, advanced on a passed ball and scored when Martindale clubbed a double. Jones singled in Martindale to make it 8-0.

The Sox made it a run-rule lead with three in the top of the fifth. Phillips was hit by a pitch with one out and advanced on an error. Daniel Darbonne walked and Emmerling cracked an RBI single. Darbonne scored when Oglesby bounced into a force at second. But Oglesby stole second and third and scored on Jonathan Long’s pinch-hit single.

Oglesby struck out the side in the fourth and fanned two in each of the other innings, ending it with a pair of strikeout in the bottom of the fifth.