July 2 in Bryant athletic history: 2013

July 2, 2020 Archives, Baseball-AA Legion

Oglesby’s gem highlights Sport Shop Sox’ win at Sheridan

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continueposting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

SHERIDAN — Right-hander Hunter Oglesby tossed a five-inning no-hitter and the Sport Shop Black Sox AA American Legion team scored in every inning on the way to an 11-0 victory over the Sheridan Yellowjackets Junior American Legion team Monday night.

Oglesby struck out 11 and only allowed two base-runners. Both reached on errors. The first came with one out in the second, the other came to start the bottom of the fifth.

The win improved Sport Shop to 10-5 as they bounced back from a tough 5-4 loss to Hot Springs Village on Saturday. They’ve now won eight of their last nine games going into Wednesday’s home contest against Malvern.

The Sox plated a run in the first when C.J. Phillips singled, stole second and advanced to third on a wild pitch. Nick Kehrees got a squeeze bunt down to bring him home.

In the second, Michael Martindale reached on an error and West Jones belted a double. Bradley Plunkett’s grounder to second was misplayed and both runs scored to make it 3-0.

Bryant doubled the lead in the third. Justin Emmerling led off with a walk, stole second and third. And when the throw on his theft of third was errant, he scored.

With one out, Caleb Chaffin walked, Martindale was struck by a pitch, and Jones walked to fill the bases for Plunkett who singled in two.

Chaffin reached on a two-out walk in the fourth, advanced on a passed ball and scored when Martindale clubbed a double. Jones singled in Martindale to make it 8-0.

The Sox made it a run-rule lead with three in the top of the fifth. Phillips was hit by a pitch with one out and advanced on an error. Daniel Darbonne walked and Emmerling cracked an RBI single. Darbonne scored when Oglesby bounced into a force at second. But Oglesby stole second and third and scored on Jonathan Long’s pinch-hit single.

Oglesby struck out the side in the fourth and fanned two in each of the other innings, ending it with a pair of strikeout in the bottom of the fifth.

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in several media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

error: Content is protected !!