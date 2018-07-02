Junior Sox wrap up Classic pool play with 6-1 setback

MEMPHIS — The Bryant Black Sox Junior American Legion team finished 2-2-1 in pool play in the 15-and-under division of the annual Keith Hagan Memorial All-America Classic after suffering a 6-1 loss to the Batters Box showcase team on Sunday evening.

The Sox were shut out over the first six innings, falling behind 3-0 in the third. Batters Box added two runs in the fifth and another in the sixth before Bryant scratched out a run in the top of the seventh.

A consolation game for the Sox was set for Monday against the East Coast Bombers.

Bryant managed just four hits against Batters Box including a double by Slade Renfrow. Noah Davis, Zion Collins and Blaine Sears each had singles with Sears picking up the RBI.

Josh Turner absorbed the loss on the mound for Bryant. Though he allowed five runs over five innings, only one was earned as the Sox committed seven errors. He walked two and fanned four while surrendering six hits. Jarod Yarbrough pitched the sixth and allowed two walks and an unearned run.

The game was scoreless until the third when an error opened the door for Batters Box. A two-out two-run double was the big blow of the uprising.

Renfrow’s double opened the top of the fifth. Lawson Speer came on as a courtesy runner but, after taking third on a passed ball, was stranded.

A single and a one-out double in the bottom of the fifth set the stage for Batters Box to score again in the home fifth. An error made it 4-0 then another allowed the fifth run to score.

Wilson’s two-out walk was all the Sox could muster in the top of the sixth. In the bottom of the inning, another error and a pair of walks set the stage for the final Batters Box run. A misplayed pop made it 6-0.

Zion Collins led off Bryant’s seventh. It was just the Sox’ third hit. Renfrow walked and with one out, Blaine Sears singled up the middle to drive in the run.

Ryan Riggs skied one to left and Renfrow tagged to go to third only to be thrown out to end the game.