April 11 in Bryant athletic history: 2015

Otey, Carroll, Todd tabbed for post-season notice

EDITOR’S NOTE: In this time of COVID-19, with no sports action, BryantDaily.com will be posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

For the second time, Bryant Lady Hornets senior Jakeria Otey has been named Class 7A all-State.

Otey joined senior Lauren Carroll and freshman Raija Todd in earning post-season honors for their performances in the 2014-15 basketball season.

Otey was named to the all-State Tournament team and all three were named all-conference in the 7A/6A-Central.

Otey led the team in scoring with a 15.6 points per game average. She was also the second leading scorer in the league during conference play. She averaged 5.1 rebounds per game and hit 72 percent at the free-throw line. Her season high scoring was 31 points against Alma. She also scored 23 in the Lady Hornets’ 64-59 win in overtime against Bentonville in the first round of the Class 7A State Tournament.

Carroll averaged 12.3 points and a team-high 6.3 rebounds per game. She hit 71 percent from the free-throw line. She had 19 in the win over Bentonville.

Todd, a starter as a freshman, scored 8.7 points per game and averaged 2.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. She shot 65 percent from the line and had a season-high 16 points against Mount St. Mary Academy.

The Lady Hornets finished 15-13 overall on the season including the State tourney win before ending their season with a 56-41 loss to Little Rock Central.