April 11 in Bryant athletic history: 2014

Bryant harriers win Conway meet; take fifth at Benton

Photos courtesy of Jason Majors

CONWAY — The Bryant Hornets track team brought home another trophy Thursday night, winning the Conway Wampus Cat Relays, their third meet victory of the season. The Hornets scored a total of 153.5 points, with North Little Rock (95.5), Little Rock Catholic (76), Little Rock Central (74.5), and Conway (73.5) rounding out the top five teams.

Mar’Kevius Nelson started the scoring for the Hornets in style, shattering the school record in the triple jump with a winning distance of 44’8″, which is also a State qualifying mark. Nelson also led off the winning 4×100-meter relay team that included Brushawn Hunter, Austin Vail, and Makiya Hunter. Their winning time of 42.45 is a State qualifying time.

Also earning first-place finishes for the Hornets were John Winn in the 400-meter dash (50.25), Brenden Young in the 110-meter hurdles (15.57), Darian Jarrett in the long jump (21’4″), and the 4×400-meter relay team of Vail, Steven Murdock, Darian Jarrett, and John Winn (3:24.49).

Also scoring for the Hornets were:

100 meter dash: Makiya Hunter, sixth place, 11.69

200 meter dash: Darrian Jarrett, third place, 22.98; Brushawn Hunter, fourth place, 23.15

400 meter dash: Steven Murdock, third place, 51.37

800 meter run: Mark Winn, sixth place, 2:08.34

1600 meter run: Clifton Hampton, second place, 4:45.64; Nicholas Schmidt, sixth place, 5:06.30

3200 meter run: Charlie Terry, third place, 10:19.79; Ben Majors, fourth place, 10:49.79

110 meter hurdles: Dillon Daniels, fifth place, 17.29

300 meter hurdles: Dillon Daniels, second place, 43.42; Brenden Young, fourth place, 44.60

4×800 meter relay: Nicholas Schmidt, Dru Wen, Joey Colvert, Nathan Stewart, sixth place, 9:00.29

High Jump, Darian Jarrett, fourth place, 5′ 10″; Mar’Kevius Nelson, seventh place, 5’8″

Pole Vault: Justin Combs, second place, 13’3″

Long Jump: Brushawn Hunter, second place, 21’0″

Triple Jump: Makiya Hunter, fifth place, 40’9.5″

Shot Put: Christian Washington, tied seventh, 43’11”

“We had a very good meet with a couple of key State qualifying performances,” noted Hornets coach Steve Oury. “The conditions were pretty tough, with the sprint races going into a very strong wind.

“I’m extremely proud of Mar’Kevius Nelson for breaking the school record in the triple jump and qualifying for State,” he said. “That was a huge breakthrough. Coach Brad Stroud has done a tremendous job with him and all of our jumpers.

“Our 4×100 relay team also had a breakthrough performance in qualifying for State,” the coach stated.

The Bryant athletes who did not go to Conway were competing at the Benton Panther Relays Thursday night, earning a fifth-place finish out of 10 teams with a total of 64 points.

Scorers for the Hornets were:

400 meter dash: Taylor Hecker, fourth place, 54.17; Raphael McCuien, fifth place, 54.20

1600 meter run: Derek Vos, second place, 5:15.22; Justice Pryor, third place, 5:20.42; Cole Watson, sixth place, 5:31.14

3200 meter run: Spencer Adami, third place, 11:12.62; Peyton Reber, fourth place, 11:13.79; Antonyo Sanchez, eighth place, 11:30.11

110 meter hurdles: Blake Carnahan, eighth place, 18.99

300 meter hurdles: Blake Carnahan, seventh place, 47.50

4×100 meter relay: Hunter Barksdale, Trayson Frederick, Taylor Hecker, Raphael McCuien, sixth place, 46.44

4×400 meter relay: Taylor Hecker, Raphael McCuien, Matthew Hubbard, Clayton Harvey, fifth place, 3:47.60

4×800 meter relay: Sam Martin, Travis Cumming, Phillips Barnett, Justice Pryor, sixth place, 9:59.67

High Jump: Trayson Frederick, seventh place, 5’4″

Shot Put: Dany Murillo, third place, 40’9″

Discus: Dany Murillo, fourth place, 110′ 3″