Ouachita County all-stars get the jump on Bryant 15U team

The Ouachita County All-Stars from Camden scored 10 runs in the first inning and never looked back on the way to a 13-2 win in five innings over the Bryant Black Sox in the Babe Ruth 15-and-under State Tournament at Bishop Park on Friday.

Taking advantage of eight walks and four errors, Ouachita County used seven hits in the victory as they advanced to play Sylvan Hills on Saturday at 2 p.m.

The Sox, who lost for just the second time all season in 13 games, will drop into the losers’ bracket and play Saturday at 4 against an opponent to be determined.

They were held to just three hits including a double by Colby Morrow. Cade Parker and Caleb Greiner each had a single.

Bryant went through three pitchers before Drew Hatman became the fourth and shut out Ouachita County on one hit over the last three frames.

Three walks, an error and catcher’s interference set up the big first inning for Ouachita County. Three singles, a double, another walk and a hit batsman later and it was 10-0.

A walk to Kyler Pabon with one out was all Bryant could muster in the bottom of the first.

On a walk, a pair of balks and a squeeze bunt added a run for Ouachita County in the top of the second.

Morrow’s double led off the bottom of the inning, but he was doubled off when Parker lined to second.

A walk, a triple and a single made it 13-0 in the top of the third.

In the home half, Calvin Myles drew a lead-off walk and Greiner singled. Logan White got a bunt down trying to sacrifice but Ouachita County got the force at third on Myles. Pabon walked to load the bases and Greiner scored on Gavin Burton’s groundout.

After Ouachita County was set down in order in the top of the fourth, the Sox managed their second run on a one-out single by Parker, a walk to Myles and a wild pitch. Greiner’s grounder to third was booted and Parker scored.

In the top of the fifth, a walk and an error had Ouachita County threatening again. After an infield pop, a wild pitch sent them to second and third. But Burton, the Sox’ catcher, picked off the runner at third and a flyout to White in center ended the threat.

Pabon and Burton drew lead-off walks in the bottom of the fifth but a fly to center and a liner to second, resulted in a doubleplay to end the game.