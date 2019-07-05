Hooten’s Arkansas Football features State champion Hornets extensively

July 5, 2019 Football, Press release

The defending 7A State champion Bryant Hornets and head coach Buck James are featured on the annual Hooten’s Arkansas football magazine which was recently released. The conference coaches voted the Hornets the favorites to win the 7A-Central Conference once again and are ranked No. 1 in 7A.

The feature on James’ career is entitled “Be The Best. The Buck James way: Discipline and Development”.

Receivers Hayden Schrader and Jake Meaders are featured on the front cover.

The book retails for $16.99 and is on sale now at Big Red stores, Edwards, Harps and Kroger, Shoppers Value, Walgreens and Walmart.

The 432-page book, which takes more than five months to compile, offers the most comprehensive preseason football coverage in Arkansas. Hooten’s Arkansas Football also features the Arkansas Razorbacks and head coach Mike Morris.

In addition to providing extensive coverage of every high school football team in the state, the book offers an in-depth preview on the Razorbacks and coverage on each Southeastern Conference school. Arkansas State and every state college are previewed as well as all 130 Division I college teams in America.

The national award-winning book features coaches’ polls for each high school conference, statewide rankings for every team, super teams for each classification, a national college poll and complete college and high school schedules.

The book is published annually by Hooten Publishing, Inc., of Benton.

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

