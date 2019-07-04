Bryant 15’s roll in tune-up for Babe Ruth State tournent

The Bryant Black Sox 15U team are set to open the 2019 Babe Ruth State tournament at Bishop Park on Friday night. They got ready after a bit of a layup with an 18-1 romp over the Sheridan 15U team in four innings at Bishop on Wednesday.

Friday at 4 p.m., the team will take on Ouachita Country. The Bryant 14’s will also be competing in the tourney, starting at 7 on Friday night against Crossett.

The Sox led 4-1 going into the bottom of the third when they scored 14 times. They took advantage of nine walks with 12 hits including two each from Logan White, Gavin Burton, Cade Parker and Caleb Greiner. Burton homered and drove in five runs while Greiner knocked in three.

Drew Hatman threw an inning, Greiner pitched into the fourth and Jaxon Ham finished up. Together, they allowed three hits, three walks and struck out three.

The Sox grabbed a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first, which started with White reaching on an error. He stole second and went to third on Kyler Pabon’s infield hit. Burton delivered the first run with a sacrifice fly. Pabon went to third on Colby Morrow’s grounder to first and, after Parker walked, he scored on a passed ball. Ham walked then Greiner singled to make it 3-0.

In the second, Pabon drew a two-out walk and stole second. Burton singled to center to chase him home.

Sheridan used a two-out walk and a pair of singles to get on the board in the top of the third.

To open the bottom of the inning, Parker singled, and Ham walked. Greiner got a bunt down and Parker was able to score. Calvin Myles beat out an infield hit to load the bases and Braxton Prather walked to force in a run.

White lined an RBI single to center and Pabon got a run home with a groundout. Burton then belted a drive to center that he turned into an inside-the-park homer to make it 11-1.

Later, Greiner and Myles were issued RBI walks and Dylan Jones picked up an RBI when he was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. White singled in Greiner and, with two down, Hayden Thompson singled in two.

Morrow was hit by a pitch to load the bases again and Parker walked to make it 18-1.

Greiner walked a pair in the top of the fourth. Ham relieved and got the final two outs.