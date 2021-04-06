Panthers bump Hornets in Central Conference match

April 6, 2021 Boys Soccer

File photo by Rick Nation

CABOT — The Bryant Hornets soccer team absorbed a 2-1 loss to the Cabot Panthers on Monday night.

“We came out slow to start the game off,” said Hornets coach Rick Friday. “We were a bit tentative, and it cost us two (goals).”

“We worked our way back into it,” he added.

Mynor De La Cruz got the Hornets on the board.

“We had our opportunities to get a result,” said Friday. “We just couldn’t capitalize.”

The Hornets return home for their next match on Wednesday against Conway. They’ll host North Little Rock on Friday.

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

Related Posts

Boys Soccer
April 3, 2021
Six goals from five players lift Hornets past Gryphons

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

error: Content is protected !!