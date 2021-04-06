Panthers bump Hornets in Central Conference match

File photo by Rick Nation

CABOT — The Bryant Hornets soccer team absorbed a 2-1 loss to the Cabot Panthers on Monday night.

“We came out slow to start the game off,” said Hornets coach Rick Friday. “We were a bit tentative, and it cost us two (goals).”

“We worked our way back into it,” he added.

Mynor De La Cruz got the Hornets on the board.

“We had our opportunities to get a result,” said Friday. “We just couldn’t capitalize.”

The Hornets return home for their next match on Wednesday against Conway. They’ll host North Little Rock on Friday.