‘Pink Out’ honors those who have, are battling cancer

For more photos of this event by Kevin Nagle, go here

Lady Hornets’ head coach Leigh Ann Back presented a check from funds raised through the sale of pink ribbons to a representative of CARTI. (Photo by Kevin Nagle)

Tuesday night’s 6A-Central Conference match at the Hornets’ Nest was designated a “Pink Out” night as the Bryant Lady Hornets hosted the Conway Lady Cats.

The Lady Hornets had sold pink ribbons for the occasion with the proceeds presented as a check to a representative of CARTI.

In addition, relatives and friends of the players and coaches who have suffered with cancer, are currently battling cancer were recognized. Those on hand received pink carnations.

A special presentation was made to Jocelyn Jackson, the mother of Lady Hornets’ libero Jaiyah Jackson, who has now been cancer-free for four years.

Relatives of the players and coaches who had died from cancer were commemorated as well.

Bryant players handed out pink carnations to those in the stands who have suffered from cancer. (Photo by Kevin Nagle)

Savannah Rye, one of the Lady Hornets’ managers, sang the National Anthem. (Photo by Kevin Nagle)