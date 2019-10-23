‘Pink Out’ honors those who have, are battling cancer

For more photos of this event by Kevin Nagle, go here
Tuesday night’s 6A-Central Conference match at the Hornets’ Nest was designated a “Pink Out” night as the Bryant Lady Hornets hosted the Conway Lady Cats.
The Lady Hornets had sold pink ribbons for the occasion with the proceeds presented as a check to a representative of CARTI.
In addition, relatives and friends of the players and coaches who have suffered with cancer, are currently battling cancer were recognized. Those on hand received pink carnations.
A special presentation was made to Jocelyn Jackson, the mother of Lady Hornets’ libero Jaiyah Jackson, who has now been cancer-free for four years.
Relatives of the players and coaches who had died from cancer were commemorated as well.