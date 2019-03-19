Pitching makes early runs hold up as Hornets edge St. Louis team

Photos courtesy of Crissy McEntire

Austin Ledbetter tossed five shutout innings. (Photo courtesy of Crissy McEntire)

TAMPA, Fla. — The pitching of Austin Ledbetter over five innings then Zion Collins and Coby Greiner through one frame apiece made a three-run first inning hold up for the Bryant Hornets as they earned a 3-1 win over the Lutheran South Lancers of St. Louis, Mo., on Monday in the second game in Tampa.

Ledbetter scattered four hits, walked one and struck out seven in his five frames. Collins struck out two in the sixth and Greiner fanned two more in the top of the seventh, though the Lancers were able to scratch out their lone run. Greiner earned a save.

The Hornets were limited to just five hits by a quintet of Lutheran South pitchers. Three of those came in the three-run first off Lancers’ starter Jacob Hager.

After Ledbetter had pitched around a lead-off walk and a two-out single, Logan Chambers started the home first with the first of his two hits, a single to right. Noah Davis sacrificed him to second and, after Ledbetter drew a walk and the duo worked a double steal, Cade Drennan ripped a double to right to make it 2-0.

Logan Chambers settles under a foul pop outside third. (Photo courtesy of Crissy McEntire)

Jake Wright singled in Drennan to make it 3-0 before Hager got out of the inning with a pair of strikeouts.

While Ledbetter was setting down seven batters in a row, the Hornets threatened in the second with a double by Chambers and a hit batsman as Davis reached. A passed ball moved them to second and third, but they were stranded.

In the third, Drennan drew a lead-off walk but the Hornets were stifled after that.

The Lancers made a bid to score in the top of the fourth. David Howard singled, and Hager doubled to lead the inning off. But Ledbetter the next two batters and ended the inning with a grounder to Chambers at third.

After the Hornets were retired in order by Evan Sandt, the third Lutheran South pitcher, in the home fourth, Ledbetter worked around a one-out single to Kennedy Floyd.

Collins relieved in the sixth and fanned two in a 1-2-3 frame. Peyton Dillon tripled with two down in the bottom of the inning but was stranded.

In the seventh Greiner was greeted by a double from Brendan Kuhlmann. Vito Orlando singled him in. But Greiner struck out the next two and ended the game by getting Sandt to flyout to Logan Grant in right.

Cade Drennan rounds third. (Photo courtesy of Crissy McEntire)

The victory improved the Hornets to 10-2. They were set to play again on Tuesday, weather permitting. There was rain in the forecast.

Coby Greiner. (Photo courtesy of Crissy McEntire)